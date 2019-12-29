SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 111,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $5,803,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 949.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 285,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 223,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 220,266 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

