Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.0807 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1,920.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022669 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002984 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.02427658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

