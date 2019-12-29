Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 56.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 27.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,801,000.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.
Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 277,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,343. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.