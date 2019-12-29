Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 56.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 27.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,801,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 277,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,343. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.