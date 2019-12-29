Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,130.00 and $13,360.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00588368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum's official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

