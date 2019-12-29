Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $20,047.00 and approximately $13,070.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00583546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009722 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 388.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

