Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $452,289.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

