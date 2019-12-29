Sphere 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,074.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $971,476.00 and $1,074.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00069422 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,499.89 or 1.00170853 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

