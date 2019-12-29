Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last week, Spiking has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $818,577.00 and $1.10 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.