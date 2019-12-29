SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 34.8% Lower This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $248,342.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00591780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00221794 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

