Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% during the second quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 346,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 113,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

