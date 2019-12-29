SportyCo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $186.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinbe and OKEx. During the last week, SportyCo has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $55,619.00 and $186.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbe, HitBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

