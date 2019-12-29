Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 94,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprint by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sprint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,126,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sprint by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 991,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprint by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Sprint has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

