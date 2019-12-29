SRCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $101,478.00 and $19.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

