Stakenet Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $1.02 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001364 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,552,797 coins and its circulating supply is 92,575,666 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

