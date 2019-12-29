Starbase (STAR) Trading 25% Lower This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 25% against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $43,964.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

