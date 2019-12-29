Startcoin (START) Price Hits $0.0029

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Startcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Startcoin has a market cap of $129,664.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.