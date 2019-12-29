State Street Corp Acquires 117,609 Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.77% of Casa Systems worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 106.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 696,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Casa Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

