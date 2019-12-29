State Street Corp Acquires 2,706 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 32.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.02). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

