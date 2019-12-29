State Street Corp Acquires 39,273 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Vivint Solar worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

NYSE:VSLR opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $960.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $57,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 778,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,286. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.