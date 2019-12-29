State Street Corp Acquires 75,328 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Teekay worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 24.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 317,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 297,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teekay by 200.4% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.01 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

