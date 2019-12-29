State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of Avid Bioservices worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 613,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 118.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $459.72 million, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

