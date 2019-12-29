State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Domo worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Domo by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Domo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Domo Inc has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. Domo’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

