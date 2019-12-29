State Street Corp Cuts Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,044,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.30% of ChemoCentryx worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 823,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.15. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

