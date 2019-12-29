State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.62% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

