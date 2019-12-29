State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887,837 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.27% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 394,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.16 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $464.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

