State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.44% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 62.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 930,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities set a $14.50 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

