State Street Corp Decreases Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,950 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.48% of KLX Energy Services worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 416.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 84,715 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 24.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 540,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 106,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLXE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $414,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

