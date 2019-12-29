State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.46% of Oppenheimer worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OPY opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.37). Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.79 million for the quarter.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

