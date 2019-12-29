State Street Corp Grows Position in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.80% of Telaria worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Telaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Telaria by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 397.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,419 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.71 million, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Telaria Inc has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

