State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.64% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

