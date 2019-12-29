State Street Corp Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.87% of MeiraGTx worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,537,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 2,008.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $773.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

