State Street Corp Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.45% of Geospace Technologies worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $17.04 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

