State Street Corp Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.79% of UFP Technologies worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 104,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPT. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

