State Street Corp Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.76% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

