State Street Corp Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.44% of Citi Trends worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

