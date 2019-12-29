State Street Corp Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.92% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $281,000. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HONE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

