State Street Corp Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of RBB Bancorp worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.12. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.