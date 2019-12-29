State Street Corp Increases Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth about $16,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 721,604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 375.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 500,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after buying an additional 280,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 513.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 328,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 275,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of GRFS opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

