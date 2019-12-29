State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.83% of JinkoSolar worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKS opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

