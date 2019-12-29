State Street Corp Invests $5.22 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $870,456,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $103,131,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,558,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $35,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $35,483,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $16.00 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.