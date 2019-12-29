State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.49% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 28.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $280.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIIQ. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.