State Street Corp Purchases 24,187 Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

State Street Corp grew its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.72% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CMRE stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.27. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

