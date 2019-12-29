State Street Corp Purchases 25,957 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

State Street Corp grew its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.46% of PlayAGS worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 610,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 343,293 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,744,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PlayAGS by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 679,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of AGS opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $417.86 million, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.17. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $27.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

