State Street Corp Purchases 4,566 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.94% of Ames National worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the third quarter worth $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.36%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

