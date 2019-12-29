State Street Corp Purchases 49,407 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.10% of Meet Group worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 109,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEET shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

MEET opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $361.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

