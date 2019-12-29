State Street Corp Purchases 8,366 Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.19% of Bank First National worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $313,317.75.

NYSE:BFC opened at $69.30 on Friday. Bank First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

