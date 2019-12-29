State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.94% of Translate Bio worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

TBIO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Translate Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Translate Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

