State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.66% of Dova Pharmaceuticals worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 9,280.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.74. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $66,836.00. Insiders have sold 11,358 shares of company stock valued at $317,497 over the last 90 days. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.