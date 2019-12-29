State Street Corp Sells 116,399 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,399 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of KT worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KT by 955.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 896,047 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of KT by 230.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

