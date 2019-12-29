State Street Corp Sells 3,631 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.08% of Orthopediatrics worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.21. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orthopediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

